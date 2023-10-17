UNSC rejects Russian proposal for resolution on conflict between Israel, Palestine

UNITED NATIONS, October 17. /TASS/. The UN Security Council has rejected the Russian proposal for a resolution on the conflict between Israel and Palestine, according to a TASS reporter.

The five votes cast for the proposal were insufficient for it to pass.

Following the vote, Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya described the Security Council as a "hostage to ambitions of Western countries."

"This is the only reason why it failed to send a clear and strong collective signal aimed at deescalating the situation," the diplomat said.