UNSC rejects Russian proposal for resolution on conflict between Israel, Palestine

UNITED NATIONS, October 17. /TASS/. The UN Security Council has rejected the Russian proposal for a resolution on the conflict between Israel and Palestine, according to a TASS reporter.
The five votes cast for the proposal were insufficient for it to pass.
Following the vote, Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya described the Security Council as a "hostage to ambitions of Western countries."
"This is the only reason why it failed to send a clear and strong collective signal aimed at deescalating the situation," the diplomat said.