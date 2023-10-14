Second US aircraft carrier departing to Eastern Mediterranean — TV

NEW YORK, October 15. /TASS/. The second US aircraft carrier has sailed to the Eastern Mediterranean, the ABC television channel reports, citing sources in the US government.

According to them, Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier will join Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group that is already in the region.

The US started scheduled redeployment of the Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier to the responsibility area of the United States European Command in the Mediterranean, the US Navy said in its statement.

"The strike group is scheduled to deploy to the US European Command area of responsibility where it will engage with allies and partners in support of maritime statecraft, which encompasses naval diplomacy and national efforts to build comprehensive US and allied maritime power," it added.