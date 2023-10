MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Israeli military delivered missile strikes against the Aleppo international airport in North Syria, the Sky News Arabia television channel reported.

No reports on victims have been received, the TV channel said. The runway was damaged.

The Israel Defense Forces have not yet commented on this report.

The Aleppo international airport resumed operations in the morning on October 14, in less than two days after previous Israeli strikes, the TV channel informed.