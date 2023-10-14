US preparing to deploy rapid reaction marine unit toward Israel

NEW YORK, October 14. /TASS/. The US is preparing to deploy the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit closer to Israel, CNN reports, citing US officials.

According to the news outlet, "the unit, which is currently on board the USS Bataan amphibious assault ship, is comprised of over 2,000 Marines and sailors." "Among the mission essential tasks for a Marine Expeditionary Unit are evacuation operations and humanitarian assistance," CNN added.

According to a US official, no such order has been given yet to the unit. However, "defense officials have said repeatedly in recent days that the Pentagon will be able to flow in additional forces and assets to the region quickly as needed," CNN said.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said earlier at a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Galant that the Pentagon "stands fully ready to deploy additional assets" after sending the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the region.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.