Identification of some victims in Israel difficult, they were burned alive, envoy says

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. It is difficult to identify the people killed in Israel, some of them were burned alive, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told TASS, adding that the victims are being identified via DNA tests.

"Everything is mostly rather clear now. We know that the death toll has not changed too much since yesterday. The number of injured and missing has not changed significantly since yesterday. Right now, DNA tests for the killed are underway," the envoy said. "Unfortunately, some of them were burned alive. And DNA material is required to identify them. Therefore, some will move from the missing category to the killed category. But, in terms of numbers, there will be no great difference, basically.".