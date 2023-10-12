Iran discusses sending humanitarian aid to Gaza strip with multiple nations, organizations

DUBAI, October 12. /TASS/. Iran maintains contacts with a number of regional countries and international organizations on sending humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during the meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Sudani.

"We stay in contact with officials from the International Red Cross and the United Nations and we try to send food and medicine to the people of Gaza through them. We also have consultations and exchange of ideas with a number of regional states," the Minister said, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Telegram Channel.

Abdollahian also criticized the US for "sending weapons to Israel" in a situation when Israeli forces have "completely blocked Gaza, cut water and power supply [to the enclave] and prevent delivery of food and medicine [to the Strip]."

The situation in the Middle East has escalated abruptly after an armed infiltration of HAMAS militant from the Gaza Strip into Israel. The HAMAS movement considers this attack a response to the actions of Israeli authorities towards the Al Aqsa Mosque at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Israel announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip and started carrying out strikes at the enclave and at certain areas of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes also take place in the West Bank. Over 1,300 Palestinians were killed and over 6,200 were injured, with up to 1,500 Israelis killed and almost 4,000 injured.