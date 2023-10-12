Western assistance to Ukraine amounts to $33.8 bln since beginning of year

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Western aid to Kiev in the form of grants and loans since the beginning of the year totals $33.8 bln, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said.

"The total volume of external financing in 2023 is $33.8 bln," the ministry said on its Telegram channel. The largest sources of foreign investment included macrofinancial assistance from the EU ($14.7 bln) and grants from the US ($10.9 bln), as well as $3.6 bln from the IMF under the Extended Funding Facility program and a $1.8 bln concessional loan from Canada.

Meanwhile, domestic government bonds worth $11.8 bln also represented a significant share.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, speaking at a roundtable of the IMF and the World Bank governing bodies on October 11, said that Kiev needed about $42 bln in external financing "this year and next year."

Ukraine's budget for 2023 envisioned a deficit of $38 bln, which amounted to 20% of the country’s projected GDP. Last week, Ukraine’s parliament increased budget expenditures once again, after which the deficit reached $54.75 bln. A government-approved draft budget for 2024 envisages a $42 bln deficit, which would amount to 21% of GDP.