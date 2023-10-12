IDF eliminates another high-ranking Hamas member

TEL AVIV, October 12. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated another high-ranking Hamas member Muhammad Abu Shamla and delivered strikes on the command centers of units that infiltrated the country on October 7, the army press service said.

"The Nukhba elite forces consist of terrorists selected by senior Hamas operatives, designated to carry out terrorist attacks such as ambushes, raids, assaults, infiltration through terror tunnels, as well as anti-tank missile, rocket, and sniper fire. The Nukhba elite forces were one of the leading forces that infiltrated the State of Israel in order to carry out murderous acts of terror against its citizens," it said in a statement.

"Furthermore, IDF aircraft struck Muhammad Abu Shamla, a senior Hamas naval operative in the Rafah Brigade. Abu Shamla's residence was used to store naval weapons designated for terror against the State of Israel," the press service added.