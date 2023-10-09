Over 900 Israelis killed in conflict with Palestine

TASS, October 10. More than 900 Israelis have been killed and another 2,616 wounded as a result of attacks by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, the Israeli Defense Forces (IFD) reported.

According to an infographic posted by the military on the social network X (formerly known as Twitter), at least 4,500 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip on Israel. In turn, the Israeli military hit 1,290 targets associated with Hamas.

According to the Israeli Health Ministry, there are at least 2,741 casualties as a result of the Hamas attack on Israel.

"At the moment, the number of injured people taken to hospitals has reached 2,741, with 363 of them in serious condition," the ministry said in a statement published on its official Telegram channel.

Israel came under missile attack from the Gaza Strip on the morning of October 7. Simultaneously, several groups of Hamas militants infiltrated the Jewish state, engaging in fighting with Israeli forces. The IDF declared a state of readiness for war and launched retaliatory actions dubbed Operation Iron Swords. Hamas Politburo Head Ismail Haniyeh described the Palestinian operation as a response to aggressive actions by the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in turn, stated that his country was at war but would win, pledging that Hamas would "pay a price like they have never known before" for the attack.