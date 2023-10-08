Biden in conversation with Netanyahu: US sends assistance to Israeli army

WASHINGTON, October 8. /TASS/. U.S. President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone conversation that the United States administration had sent assistance to the Israel Defense Forces, the White House announced on its website following the negotiations.

"President Biden updated the Prime Minister on the intensive diplomatic engagement undertaken by the United States over the last 24 hours in support of Israel. The President also conveyed that additional assistance for the Israeli Defense Forces is now on its way to Israel with more to follow over the coming days. The leaders also discussed ongoing efforts to ensure that no enemies of Israel believe they can or should seek advantage from the current situation. The two leaders committed to stay in regular contact over the coming days," the statement says.

Biden and Netanyahu "discussed the taking of hostages by Hamas terrorists, including entire families, the elderly, and young children," the statement said.

Biden "emphasized that there is no justification whatsoever for terrorism, and all countries must stand united in the face of such brutal atrocities," the White House added.

In turn, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a written statement that "the United States government will be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions". "The first security assistance will begin moving today and arriving in the coming days," he said.

On the morning of October 7, rocket attacks were launched at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, groups of militants infiltrated the territory of Israel. The authorities of Israel have approved a previously announced decision to put the country in a ‘state of war,’ which means the start of major military operations. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced it was launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave.

Ismail Haniyeh, the current head of HAMAS's Political Bureau, said the Palestinian attack was launched in retaliation for Israel’s aggressive actions regarding the Al Aqsa mosque in central Jerusalem. Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists. According to latest reports, the rocket attacks left more than 700 Israelis dead and over 2,000 injured. Israel’s attacks on the exclave left 370 Palestinians dead and 2,200 wounded.