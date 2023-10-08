{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Biden in conversation with Netanyahu: US sends assistance to Israeli army

More aid will be available in the coming days, according to a White House statement

WASHINGTON, October 8. /TASS/. U.S. President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone conversation that the United States administration had sent assistance to the Israel Defense Forces, the White House announced on its website following the negotiations.

"President Biden updated the Prime Minister on the intensive diplomatic engagement undertaken by the United States over the last 24 hours in support of Israel. The President also conveyed that additional assistance for the Israeli Defense Forces is now on its way to Israel with more to follow over the coming days. The leaders also discussed ongoing efforts to ensure that no enemies of Israel believe they can or should seek advantage from the current situation. The two leaders committed to stay in regular contact over the coming days," the statement says.

Biden and Netanyahu "discussed the taking of hostages by Hamas terrorists, including entire families, the elderly, and young children," the statement said.

Biden "emphasized that there is no justification whatsoever for terrorism, and all countries must stand united in the face of such brutal atrocities," the White House added.

In turn, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a written statement that "the United States government will be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions". "The first security assistance will begin moving today and arriving in the coming days," he said.

On the morning of October 7, rocket attacks were launched at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, groups of militants infiltrated the territory of Israel. The authorities of Israel have approved a previously announced decision to put the country in a ‘state of war,’ which means the start of major military operations. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced it was launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave.

Ismail Haniyeh, the current head of HAMAS's Political Bureau, said the Palestinian attack was launched in retaliation for Israel’s aggressive actions regarding the Al Aqsa mosque in central Jerusalem. Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists. According to latest reports, the rocket attacks left more than 700 Israelis dead and over 2,000 injured. Israel’s attacks on the exclave left 370 Palestinians dead and 2,200 wounded.

Tags
United StatesPalestineJoseph BidenIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Death toll in Palestine rises to 413 after escalation with Israel – Health Ministry
According to the department, 2.3 thousand Palestinians were injured
Read more
Russia’s missile strike wipes out Ukrainian army’s ammo train in Dnepropetrovsk area
It is reported that Russian assault teams conducted successful offensive operations in the Donetsk area and improved their forward edge position over the past day
Read more
Israeli military creates closed military zone in Gaza Strip area
The population was asked to be vigilant and not enter this area
Read more
Gas not supplied over remaining Nord Stream string by Germany’s decision — Putin
Germany is not doing that because Washington authorities do not allow to do so, Putin noted
Read more
US can 'print money' to 'scatter' over the world — Putin
Washington has problems of political and technical nature on the matter of support to Kiev, the head of state noted
Read more
Haikou to hold more than 50 events during China's National Day
Local authorities also planned to hold various sports competitions
Read more
Russia reduces international debts — Putin
"All our companies are servicing all their debt obligations," the head of state added
Read more
Ukraine’s army loses 185 troops in south Donetsk area over past day - Russia’s top brass
The enemy lost three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a D-20 artillery gun
Read more
Evacuation of Russian nationals from Palestine possible, but not on agenda yet
No information about possible casualties among Russian nationals on Palestinian territory
Read more
First stage of operation Iron Swords completed — Israeli premier
Benjamin Netanyahu also said that his country is launching an offensive that will continue "continuously until the goals are achieved"
Read more
Over 2,000 dead, some 9,000 injured in western Afghanistan’s powerful earthquake
About six villages have been destroyed, and hundreds of civilians have been buried under the debris
Read more
Russian commandos employ latest Upyr drone in Ukraine operation
The Upyr FPV drone was engineered in the Sverdlovsk Region in the Urals and is designed to strike enemy targets in the front’s depth and wipe out armor at sheltered positions
Read more
Hungarian PM sees Europe turning into modern-day 1984
"Brussels is creating an Orwellian world before our very eyes," Viktor Orban went on to say
Read more
Israel determined to destroy Hamas, war will take time — premier
Benjamin Netanyahu said the goal of the Israeli operation would be the complete destruction of Hamas in Gaza and called on civilians to leave the enclave
Read more
Up to 300 Hamas militants infiltrated Israel — Haaretz newspaper
According to the Haaretz newspaper, dozens of radicals from this organization may still be hiding in the country
Read more
Local official dies following terror attack in Kherson Region
The death of Vladimir Malov was recorded at 14:40
Read more
Over 300 Ukrainian energy facilities damaged since October 2022 — minister
The head of the country’s national energy company Ukrenergo, Vladimir Kudritsky, admitted on October 6 that Ukraine would be unable to repair all damaged energy facilities before the start of the upcoming winter season
Read more
Closed-door UN Security Council session on Gaza to be held on October 8
Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky confirmed this information on his Telegram channel
Read more
Zelensky’s aura fading in unspectacular tour of US, Canada — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Vershinin has underscored that everything is becoming quite clear to people and to the representatives of various countries and nations
Read more
High Precision Systems to display Arena-E active protection at IDEX-2023 show
In addition, the holding will present the 2S25 anti-tank gun
Read more
US in talks with Israel about its defense needs, has nothing to announce so far
On Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip
Read more
Hainan unveils report on China's energy cooperation with Arab countries
The report shows the ongoing expansion of cooperation between the two sides in trade, investment, finance and other fields
Read more
EU, US, UK urge to defend civilian population of Israel
The EU Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrel, also stated the need to release the hostages
Read more
Ukrainian government needs war to avoid responsibility for economic woes, Putin says
"I doubt that after the end of hostilities there would be a leap forward in the process of restoration of the Ukrainian economy," the Russian president stated
Read more
Trump says ready to become short-term speaker of US House of Representatives
The former president said he was ready to hold the post for 30, 60 or 90 days, adding that he was focusing on his presidential campaign at the moment
Read more
Putin fulfills Russian schoolgirl’s longtime dream, giving her Akita Inu puppy
The puppy was named Umka
Read more
Two Ukrainian drones shot down above Russia’s Bryansk Region — defense ministry
"An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles was foiled at around 10:00 p.m. Moscow time," the ministry said
Read more
Over 600 Israelis dead in Hamas’ recent assaults – broadcaster
More than 2 thousand people were injured, Kan broadcasting company reports
Read more
Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian Tochka-U missiles over Belgorod region
The attempted terrorist attack was stopped at about 10:00, the Russian Ministry of Defense said
Read more
Ukrainian servicemen fatally shoots two fellow soldiers with assault rifle on Kiev street
The source noted that Kiriyachenko tried to escape after firing at his victims, but was arrested two hours later
Read more
Ukrainian forces acknowledge total dependence on US
According to Gennady Kovalenko, the Ukrainian Army requires continued and probably even expanded arms shipments from the US, as he believes hostilities are not likely to end any time soon
Read more
Iranian woman winning Nobel Peace Prize testament to Ukraine fatigue — expert
On the whole, Andrey Bystritsky called the choice of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate a "political gesture" and "another demarche" towards Iran
Read more
Death toll in Palestine rises to 413 after escalation with Israel – Health Ministry
According to the department, 2.3 thousand Palestinians were injured
Read more
Russian Olympic Committee sues IOC
"This year we were owed a payment of $5 million and, therefore, their [the IOC’s] outstanding debt currently exceeds eight million [US] dollars," Vladimir Sengleyev noted
Read more
Drone shot down near Moscow carried explosives equivalent to 10kg of TNT
Read more
EU did not contact Russia regarding withdrawal of anti-Iranian sanctions — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov noted the unwillingness of the UK, Germany and France to withdraw sanctions from Iran radically pushes the perspective of restoration of the JCPOA further away
Read more
Aeroflot does not operate flights over Israeli territory
The Pobeda press service also reported that they do not fly over Israeli territory
Read more
Peace in Middle East possible only with Palestine’s independence – Erdogan
The Turkish President was referring to the implementation of the 2012 UN resolution on the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders
Read more
Russian ambassador sees no prospects for settling Israeli-Palestinian crisis soon
Anatoly Viktorov stressed that "the escalation is unprecedented"
Read more
Three military satellites launched from Plesetsk space center in 2023 – defense ministry
In addition, specialists from the Titov Main Test Space Center ensured 13 launches of space rockets from the Plesetsk, Vostochny and Baikonur cosmodromes
Read more
UFC chief clears Russians to fight at int’l competitions under national flag colors
The ban for all athletes was introduced by the UFC in the spring of 2022
Read more
Soviet marshal’s daughter blasts The Death of Stalin as ‘abominable’ mockery of history
Maria Zhukova called this film "a provocation beyond any doubt"
Read more
Russian forces wipe out up to 50 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area – top brass
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, during the counter-battery fight, the enemy's Msta-B howitzer, D-20 gun, and M-46 gun were destroyed
Read more
From Terminator to combat systems of the future: Main advantages of Russia’s armor armada
Uralvagonzavod's deputy CEO has briefed TASS on progress achieved in the work under the 2017 state defense order and some details of upgrading the T-90M, T-72B3 and T-80BVM tanks
Read more
French protesters use weapons West shipped to Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stated that the West "opens the Pandora’s box" by encouraging Nazism in Ukraine
Read more
Press review: Putin argues for global order remake and Turkey to host next Ukraine meeting
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 6th
Read more
Russian forces advancing to Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — lawmaker
As reported earlier, in the Kupyansk area, Battlegroup West units, supported by aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks near Makeyevka in the LPR and Liman Pervyi
Read more
Ukrainian forces lose up to 190 troops in Donetsk area – top brass
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, units of the Southern Group of Forces in the Donetsk direction repelled three attacks by assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Read more
Israel in contact with Russia on situation with Hamas – ambassador
Tel Aviv is seeking understanding from Moscow, said Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi
Read more
Putin to hold informal talks with Egyptian leader on October 16
The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will hold informal talks on October 16
Read more
Russian envoy to Vienna 'bewildered' over summoning amid missile strike accusations
Dmitry Lyublinsky underscored that "the Russian Armed Forces, unlike the Ukrainian ones, do not target civilian facilities"
Read more
Battlegroup West’s air crews perform 12 missile and bombing strikes on Kiev troops
In the course of counter-battery warfare, the battlegroup’s forces destroyed two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, one D-30 howitzer, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system in the districts of Makeyevka, Zapadnaya, Lozovaya and Olgovka
Read more
Israelis held hostage in Be’er Sheva released — newspaper
It was not reported how many people were taken hostage
Read more
Israel launches missile attack targeting outskirts of Damascus — media
It is reported that as a result of the attack, "material damage" has been caused
Read more
Trump suggests Ukraine should give areas `where people speak Russian’
The former US leader also said the strategy being pursued by the administration of incumbent President Joe Biden, which envisages Washington’s continued support to Kiev until it wins, may cause a third World War
Read more
NATO defense chiefs to discuss Israeli developments in Brussels next week - source
This issue is not yet on the agenda
Read more
Ukraine loses up to 225 troops south of Donetsk
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the enemy also lost two armored combat vehicles, two cars, a D-20 howitzer, and an electronic warfare station
Read more
Germany doesn’t plan to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine in foreseeable future — report
Berlin, however, signaled to the Ukrainian government it wanted to do everything it could to further strengthen Ukrainian air defenses
Read more
Lavrov to hold talks with Arab League Secretary General in Moscow on Monday – MFA
Sergei Lavrov and Ahmed Abu al-Ghaith plan to pay increased attention to the Arab-Israeli conflict, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova
Read more
Wearing masks again made mandatory in Russian Government House
The decision was made following a seasonal uptick in acute respiratory viral infections, flu and COVID-19
Read more
Out of public view, West demands that Kiev troops advance at all costs — Putin
"The West is running out of ammunition," he said
Read more
Russian forces eliminate up to 35 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area over past day
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, units of the Russian combat group, aviation and artillery struck the enemy’s 23rd, 65th and 116th mechanized brigades in the area of ​​the settlements of Rabotino, Novodanilovka and north-west of the village of Verbovoye
Read more
First mass-produced Sarmat missiles to be deployed to combat duty soon – Defense Ministry
According to the department, in the positional area of one of the formations, construction, installation and commissioning work is being carried out on the units and systems of silo launchers and the command post at the final stage
Read more
Putin to celebrate his 20th birthday as Russia’s president
Although October 7 is a weekend day in 2023, Putin will have a working day
Read more
Air defense forces repel drone attack in Istra district northwest of Moscow, says mayor
Emergencies services are working at the scene, he added
Read more
Israel’s non-compliance with international law drives conflict to ‘explosion’ — Abbas
The Palestinian President called for international protection of the Palestinians and "to stop Israeli aggression against Islamic and Christian shrines in Jerusalem, especially against the Al-Aqsa Mosque"
Read more
Biden in conversation with Netanyahu: US sends assistance to Israeli army
More aid will be available in the coming days, according to a White House statement
Read more
Volume of Sanya's foreign trade up 12% in January-August
Duty-free imports took a significant part in the structure of the city's trade turnover
Read more
Russian air forces carry out 5 strikes on warehouses, terrorist camps in Syria
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, one Syrian soldier was killed as a result of a strike by an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by militants from the vicinity of the village of Halluba
Read more
Israel approves ‘state of war’ situation, greenlights ‘significant military steps’
It means the start of major military operations
Read more
Russia calls on Palestine and Israel to cease fire – Deputy Foreign Minister
Moscow is in contact with all parties, including Arab states, said deputy head of the department Mikhail Bogdanov
Read more
Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation after Armenians left Nagorno-Karabakh over phone
The Prime Minister of Armenia congratulated his Russian colleague on his birthday
Read more