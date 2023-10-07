IDF confirms Israeli nationals taken hostage by Hamas

TEL AVIV, October 7. /TASS/. Militants from the Hamas radical movement have taken some Israeli citizens hostage, Israeli Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said, as quoted by the Times of Israel.

According to him, the hostages "had been taken into the Strip." He did not specify the number of hostages or soldiers killed, the newspaper notes.

Earlier, Hamas published footage showing its members capturing a number of Israeli soldiers during an attack on a military base near the border.

Early on Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Alarm signals have sounded continuously since 06:28 a.m. Moscow time in many localities across the country, including the Tel Aviv area and its environs.

The Israeli army had launched attacks on the Gaza Strip after massive rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, the army press service reported earlier on Saturday.