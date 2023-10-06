Baku slams European Parliament’s resolution calling for sanctions on Azerbaijan

BAKU, October 6. /TASS/. The European Parliament’s October 5 resolution calling for sanctions on Baku over the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is far from being impartial, Azerbaijan’s parliament said in a statement.

"Azerbaijan’s parliament strongly protests against the European Parliament’s October 5 approval of a biased resolution, which is far from being impartial, and condemns the move aimed against our country. We would like to point out that Azerbaijan has no obligations to the European Parliament and it would be better if it addressed the Islamophobia, antisemitism, large-scale violations of migrant rights and other deep-rooted problems that have engulfed Europe," the statement reads.

According to the document, the European Parliament’s resolution was prepared "at the instigation of the government of France" based on false information from French lawmakers. The legislators also pointed out that the approval of such a resolution "means open support of separatism." "The European Union’s defense of the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh following its self-dissolution exposes the body’s political hypocrisy and serves to escalate tensions in the region," the statement added.

The document also said that the Azerbaijani government was taking comprehensive measures to solve social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructure problems in the Karabakh Region and ensure the sustainable reintegration of its Armenian population into Azerbaijani society. "The European Parliament’s allegations about the forced relocation of Armenian residents, who left Karabakh voluntarily, run completely counter to statements from the UN, the International committee of the Red Cross, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other international organizations, and are aimed at misleading the international community," the statement stressed.