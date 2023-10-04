Japan to continue supporting Ukraine, exerting pressure on Russia with sanctions

TOKYO, October 4. /TASS/. Japan will continue to exert sanctions pressure on Russia and to actively support Ukraine, the country’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters on Wedneday.

"For all this time, Japan has been actively promoting the policy of anti-Russian sanctions and support for Ukraine. We will keep doing this in the future, in close cooperation with the international community," he said.

Commenting on the recent phone conversation that involved US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other leaders, Matsuno said the sides had reaffirmed their commitment to continue their support for Ukraine.

The White House press service said earlier that Biden had convened a call with allies and partners, declaring his country’s readiness to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes." Participants of the meeting discussed "efforts to provide Ukraine with the ammunition and weapons systems" and to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses to protect its critical infrastructure. Also, the leaders addressed ways of restoring Ukraine’s economy and its energy, economic and food security challenges.

Candian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna took part in the talks, along with Biden and Kishida.