US lawmakers approve government funding bill without aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, September 30. /TASS/. The US House of Representatives approved a draft government funding bill for 45 days, which does not include aid to Ukraine.

The bill was supported by 335 lawmakers, with 91 voting against. Now, the initiative must be approved by the Senate. Then, it will be forwarded to US President Joe Biden, who will need to sign it before midnight (07 AM Moscow time on October 1) in order to avoid the federal government shutdown.

Previously, the Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) claimed that his party will block the Senate initiative on extension of the federal government funding until November 17, which provides for about $6 billion for Ukraine. After that, majority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that there will be no vote no this initiative and, instead, the Senate will wait for the House version.

A government shutdown may lead to suspension of salaries, forced unpaid vacation or dismissal of hundreds of thousands of officials, as well as suspension of multiple state programs.