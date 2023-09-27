Switzerland turns down initiative on re-exporting Swiss arms to Ukraine

GENEVA, September 27. /TASS/. Switzerland’s National Council (the lower house of the Federal Assembly) has rejected an initiative on re-exporting Swiss-made arms to countries engaged in armed conflicts, including Ukraine, the Swiss Telegraphic Agency reported.

According to it, 135 delegates voted against the proposal on the matter submitted by the Council of States, the Assembly’s upper house. The initiative was supported by mere 48 legislators.

The news agency explained that the initiative was aiming to regulate the re-export of Swiss arms in general.

On Tuesday, the Swiss Telegraphic Agency said that the parliament’s both chambers had approved the sale of 25 Leopard 2 tanks to their manufacturer, Germany’s Rheinmetall. Berlin explained that they were needed to replace those earlier delivered to Ukraine by NATO and EU countries and assured that these tanks will not be handed over to the Kiev regime.

In January, Swiss President Alain Berset said that his country should not allow re-export of its arms to Ukraine. He reiterated that Switzerland participates in Geneva Conventions and is a neutral country that does not export weapons to armed conflict zones.