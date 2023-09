YEREVAN, September 26. /TASS/. The confirmed number of people killed as a result of an explosion at a gasoline storage facility in Nagorno-Karabakh stands at 68 as of 9.00 p.m. Moscow time, Karabakh ombudsman Gagam Stepanyan said on Tuesday.

"As of 10:00 p.m. local time [9:00 p.m. Moscow time], the number of confirmed deaths stands at 68. The identities of 21 persons are known, the rest have not yet been identified. The number of the injured stands at 290 people," Stepanyan said in a statement.