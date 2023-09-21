Reintegration plans presented to representatives of Karabakh Armenians — Aliyev’s office

BAKU, September 21. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani authorities presented reintegration plans to the delegation of Karabakh Armenians during the meeting in Yevlakh, the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration said after the meeting.

"Under the invitation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan, representative of Armenian residents of Karabakh, in the city of Yevlakh on September 21," the statement reads. "The meeting, which took place in a constructive and positive atmosphere, discussed issues of reintegration of the Armenian population of Karabakh, restoration of the infrastructure and organization of activities based on the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Ramin Mammadov presented reintegration plans," the statement reads.

During the meeting, the sides underscored the importance of prompt implementation of issues, reflected in the September 20 statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan on cessation of counter-terrorist measures in Karabakh.

"An agreement was achieved that another meeting will be held shortly," the statement reads.

The meeting was attended by Counter Admiral Oleg Semyonov, Russian head of the Russian-Turkish joint monitoring center.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression."

Russia called on the sides of the conflict to stop the bloodshed and to return to diplomatic settlement. On September 20, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan announced that an agreement was achieved, with involvement of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, that the counter-terrorist measures in Karabakh will be suspended starting on 12:00 Moscow time. Under the agreement, Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian militias lay down their weapons, lave their combat positions and posts and completely disarm. Armenian armed forces leave the Azerbaijani territory; illegal Armenian militias are being dissolved. In parallel, all weapons and heavy vehicles are being surrendered. The implementation of all processes is being ensured in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent.