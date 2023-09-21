Budapest 'thorn in the side' of US, EU, Hungarian PM says

BUDAPEST, September 21. /TASS/. Budapest does not plan to budge from its distinct position on major political and social issues even though it is aware that US and EU leaders will continue attacking it, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a meeting with lawmakers from the ruling party.

The meeting took place behind closed doors but the Magyar Nemzet newspaper managed to learn what the prime minister said. According to the paper, Orban stated that "Hungary is a thorn in the side" of Western countries because it remains "the most free country in Europe."

"There is a boundary at our border and there are no migrants here. Instead, we have a family-friendly policy and no one imposes gender ideas on schoolchildren. We don’t provide weapons to Ukraine and we are unwilling to get involved in war," the prime minister pointed out.

He warned that the EU leaders sought to deprive Hungary of its economic, cultural and political sovereignty by upending how Budapest supplies gas to its population and forcing it to let in tens of thousands of migrants, as well as "give money to Ukraine and approve its EU membership without debate though it doesn’t meet any requirements." "We won’t let this happen," Orban said.

According to Magyar Nemzet, he noted that the stakes were extremely high in the new political season that had just begun. The Hungarian prime minister stressed that the country values its national sovereignty.