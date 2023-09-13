Divisions pile up in global institutions, but still can be avoided — UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, September 13. /TASS/. Divisions are piling up in global institutions, but the international community still has time to stop it, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters at a press conference.

Earlier, Guterres urged to reform the UN Security Council and the Bretton Woods System.

"We need a spirit of compromise <...>. We have some symptoms [of divisions] but we are not yet in an irreversible situation. So we have clearly on time to avoid it," he said in response to a question.

In his speech at the BRICS summit in August, Guterres said that "for multilateral institutions to remain truly universal, they must reform to reflect today’s power and economic realities" and underlined that "in the absence of such reform — fragmentation is inevitable."