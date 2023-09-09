Next G20 summits to be held in Brazil, South Africa, US

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. The next G20 summits will be held in Brazil, South Africa and the US, according to a final declaration of the New Delhi summit of the group.

"We look forward to meeting again in Brazil in 2024 and in South Africa in 2025, as well as in the United States in 2026 at the beginning of the next cycle," the document reads.

Earlier, Bloomberg and Financial Times reported citing sources that China’s delegation tried to push for the US not organizing the G20 summit, as well as insisted on not mentioning it in the declaration.