SEOUL, September 8. /TASS/. A militarized parade, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of foundation of North Korea took place in Pyongyang Friday evening, Yonhap reported citing its sources.

No details about the event were provided. Presumably, the parade involved members of the Workers and Peasants' Red Militia (WPRM) - a civilian self-defense organization that includes, according to various assessments, between 3 and 5 million people.

It is unknown if Russia’s Alexandrov Song and Dance Ensemble took part in the event. The ensemble, led by Gennady Sachenyuk, arrived Pyongyang on September 7 to perform at the DPRK Foundation Day on September 9.

The WPRM was established on January 14, 1959, under initiative of DPRK founder Kim Il-Sung. Currently, the militia acts as the backbone of the People’s Republic civilian self-defense.