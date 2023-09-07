Tehran intelligence agencies reveal pro-US group planning riots in Iran

TEHRAN, September 7. /TASS/. The Ministry of Information of Iran and intelligence agencies of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that a pro-US group that planned riots in Iran was revealed, the intelligence agencies said in a joint statement.

"Members of this network, with financial support from the US Department of State, Freedom House and a number of their elements, worked on training of female activists both inside Iran and abroad," the statement reads, according to the ISNA news agency. "They planned to hold two events on [September 7 and 14] in the School of Oriental and African Studies in the UK, which were supposed to also take place in a virtual format. These events’ goal was to prepare riots in Iran and to create an atmosphere of tensions inside the country."

No details were provided on the size and membership of the organization.