No tensions between Yerevan, Moscow, Armenian Foreign Ministry says

YEREVAN, September 7. /TASS/. There are no tensions between Yerevan and Moscow, there are issues that are being discussed routinely, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan said during a briefing.

He noted that "Armenia does criticize the CSTO, but the withdrawal from the organization is not on agenda."

Recently, Yerevan was making critical remarks regarding Moscow’s position on regional issues, and the fulfillment of duties by Russian peacekeepers in the Lachin corridor. Armenian authorities invited a EU civilian mission that has been operating on the Azerbaijani border since the beginning of this year and advocated an increase of the number of observers. In mid-September, Armenia will hold the Eagle Partner joint military exercise with the US on its territory.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that statements of Armenian politicians often comprise "rhetoric on the verge of boorishness." She underscored that Moscow is ready to talk with Armenian representatives both on the expert level and on a good political level. Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that Russia continues to fulfill its function as a guarantor of security and scrupulously works with both Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve the situation. The joint Armenian-US military exercise will not contribute to stabilization of the situation in the region, he added.

Zakharova also pointed out that the deployment of the EU observation mission did not help to reduce the tension at the border, where skirmishes still take place. She also noted the proposal to deploy a CSTO mission in the region, noting that all member states stated their readiness and adding that "the ball is in Yerevan’s court."