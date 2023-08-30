IAC does not investigate crash of Wagner PMC chief’s plane — statement

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) does not investigate the crash of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane in the Tver Region.

"Due to numerous inquiries, we announced the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) currently does not investigate the aviation incident involving the Embraer Legacy plane that occurred on August 23, 2023, in the Tver Region, and does not comment on the incident," the Committee said in its statement.

The Embraer passenger plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region on August 23. The plane carried ten people; all of them were killed in the incident. A criminal case was initiated over charges of violation of air safety rules.

The Interstate Aviation Committee was established in 1991. Its tasks include investigation of aviation incidents and catastrophes. In particular, the Committee participated in the investigation of the 2015 crash of the Kogalymavia Airbus A321 in Egypt. The incident was caused by a terror attack.