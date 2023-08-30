Over 20,000 servicemen complete training in UK, Ukrainian General Staff says

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. More than 20,000 Ukrainian servicemen underwent training at UK testing grounds, the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces reported.

"Over 20,000 Ukrainian servicemen have already undergone training at UK testing grounds," the General Staff said in a message on its Facebook page (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

The military added that the Ukrainian servicemen received gear, army footwear, body armor, helmets and other equipment before the start of the training.

The UK Defense Ministry reported earlier that over 1,000 Ukrainian servicemen had completed training in small boat amphibious operations.