Zelensky says Ukraine ready to go on fighting for long time if losses are minimized

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Ukraine is ready to go on fighting for a long time and can live amid hostilities like Israel, if it manages to "minimize losses," Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Sunday.

"We are ready to go on fighting for a long time, if we don’t lose people. We need to minimize losses. Like, for instance, Israel. It is possible to live like that," he said in an interview with the Rada television channel.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in early August that Ukraine’s losses in June and July alone amounted to more than 43,000 troops and around 5,000 pieces of weapons, including 26 planes and 25 Leopard tanks.