Finnish president says OSCE might serve as platform for Moscow-Kiev talks in 2025

STOCKHOLM, August 22. /TASS/. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has said that the OSCE may become a platform for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in 2025 during Helsinki's OSCE presidency. Niinisto mentioned this possibility in his annual speech to Finnish ambassadors to other countries, uploaded to the website of the head of state.

"A just and lasting peace in Ukraine is a fundamental value," Niinisto said. He believes that progress on this issue "can also serve the cause of peace on a broader, worldwide scale and contribute to easing global tensions."

"It is possible that 2025 may see a decisive moment in the development of the European security order. If by then it will be the right moment for negotiations and dialog, the OSCE, despite its many problems, will be a natural platform for them. And if by then - which I sincerely hope - the war is over, the OSCE and its various instruments can help promote peace and a new, lasting security order," Niinisto stressed in his comments on the agenda of the Finland’s OSCE presidency in 2025.