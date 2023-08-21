ECOWAS countries prepping for military intervention in Niger — TV

DUBAI, August 21. /TASS/. Preparations for a potential military operation against Nigerien rebels can be seen at the military airfields of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member states, Al Arabiya reported, citing sources.

The TV channel did not specify in which countries increased military activities are taking place.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, headed by chief of the presidential guard Abdourahmane Tchiani, was created to run the country. The leaders of ECOWAS member states introduced harsh sanctions against the rebels, demanding they release Bazoum and threatening to use military force.

On August 18, ECOWAS Commissioner for Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah said following a meeting of the chiefs of general staff of the organization’s member states that a date for a military intervention in Niger had been set. However, it has not been formally announced yet.