STOCKHOLM, August 21. /TASS/. Denmark's decision to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will lead to an escalation of the conflict, Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin said.

"Denmark's transfer of 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine leads to an escalation of the conflict," the diplomat said in a statement, "Under the pretext that Ukraine itself should determine the terms of peace, Denmark, by its actions and words, is trying to leave Ukraine no choice but to continue the military confrontation with Russia. This position pushes Ukraine into the abyss and condemns its people to new sacrifices. There will be no other result from Denmark's decision to transfer the F-16 jets to Ukraine."

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced a "breakthrough agreement" with the Netherlands on the delivery of 42 F-16 fighter jets to Kiev. Denmark also said it was ready to transfer 19 F-16 fighter jets to Kiev, with the first six jets arriving in Ukraine before the New Year. The Danish Air Force has about 30 fighter jets that will be retired when the country switches to the more modern F-35 jets. The Dutch Air Force has 42 of the same planes.

Denmark and the Netherlands have already announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots, with assistance from nine other countries. In July, Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that the training would begin in August in Skrydstrup in southern Jutland. It is expected to last at least six months. According to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, "more than 70" Ukrainians are currently being trained as F-16 pilots in Denmark.