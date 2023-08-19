Cairo counts on Moscow’s support for BRICS memberships bid

CAIRO, August 19. /TASS/. Egypt intends to make a request for joining BRICS at the upcoming summit of the association, to be held in South Africa on August 22-24, and counts on Russia's support in this matter, Mohamed al-Orabi, the chairman of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs and former foreign minister, told TASS.

