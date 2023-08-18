Ukraine announces deployment of troops with combat experience to Belarusian border

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Kiev has deployed military units consisting of troops with combat experience to Ukraine’s border with Belarus, Ukrainian Joint Forces Commander Sergey Nayev announced following a visit to the country's Volyn Region.

"I have met with those on duty there. The guys returned earlier from a combat mission in the east [of Ukraine]. They have combat experience, and based on their combat experience, they are expected to figure out what to do and how to do it - depending on their defensive positions - when the threat level increases. The situation is calm and under control at the moment," he said in a video posted on Telegram.

The Ukrainian-Belarusian border is 1,084 kilometers long. Ukrainian State Border Service Spokesman Andrey Demchenko has repeatedly said that the border situation remains calm there.

On June 30, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky handed down instructions to reinforce troops stationed along the Belarusian border. On July 10, Nayev said that the military was strengthening positions and engineering barriers in the Volyn, Zhitomir and Rovno regions, actively laying landmines on the approaches to their positions.