Serbia relies on its gas cooperation with Hungary — Serbian President

BELGRADE, August 18. /TASS/. Serbia uses gas storage facilities in Hungary to store half of its gas reserves, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on the air of the RTS TV channel.

"We can always rely on Hungary. Do not forget that we store half of our gas reserves in Hungary, we got [this opportunity] under acceptable conditions, thanks to our Hungarian friends, first of all [Prime Minister] Viktor Orban and, of course, Mr. [to Foreign Minister Peter] Szijjarto. I believe that every meeting with them and with [Hungarian President] Katalin Novak is extremely important for our country," Vucic said ahead of his visit to Budapest. He also added that the leaders of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan will visit Hungary in the coming days.

Earlier, Vucic reported that the Serbian authorities had reserved about 620 million cubic meters of gas in Serbian and Hungarian gas storage facilities for the upcoming winter season.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto stressed during his May visit to Belgrade that the Hungarian and Serbian state-owned companies would set up a joint venture to purchase gas from the European market. He also noted that Hungarian companies will participate in the upgrade of Serbia's energy network. Vucic added that the work to increase the capacity of the interconnector linking the power lines of the two countries is "going according to schedule.".