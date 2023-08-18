Serbia girding to deflect strongest-ever pressure to join anti-Russian sanctions — Vucic

BELGRADE, August 18. /TASS/. Serbia expects to face stronger-than-ever-before pressure to do an about-face and join the West in imposing sanctions on Moscow as the world begins to realize that Russia cannot be defeated on the battlefield, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

"I expect enormous pressure on the issue of imposing sanctions against the Russian Federation from next week; it will probably be the strongest pressure ever," Vucic told the RTS TV channel.

"I expect that we will face many challenges, because the situation in Ukraine is such that it has become clear that you cannot easily defeat Russia on the battlefield. But I cannot say that Russia will win either," the Serbian leader said, adding that the expectations among many countries that Ukraine could easily defeat Russia with Western weapons have proven entirely unfounded.

Earlier in August, the Serbian president said that the Western countries, which have united to help Ukraine and supply Kiev with weapons, will not be able to defeat Russia on the battlefield even together, noting that "the best option is to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible."

The Serbian leader also pointed out that a Russian victory in the conflict with Ukraine would mean a defeat for the West, including NATO in its the entirety. He noted that the Serbian armed forces are becoming more efficient and increasing their combat readiness by studying the conflict in Ukraine in detail.