Meeting of ECOWAS nations’ chiefs of staffs on Niger to be held on Aug. 14 — Al Jazeera

CAIRO, August 12. /TASS/. The meeting of chiefs of General Staff of the Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) member states on the situation in Niger will be held in Ghana on August 14, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

"The meeting for further consultations has been rescheduled for Monday," the television said.

Initially the meeting for discussing the plan of action for the settlement of the situation in Niger was planned for August 12, though on Friday the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported that it had been rescheduled for the next week.

On July 26, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum, closure of national borders, introduction of a curfew and suspension of the constitution, as well as a ban on political parties. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland was created to run the country; General Abdourahmane Tchiani took the helm of the council on July 28. Bazoum remains detained at his residence.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara announced upon his return from an ECOWAS summit in Abuja, Nigeria, on August 10 that the organization’s leaders had agreed to begin a military operation in Niger as soon as possible. Nigerien rebels ruled that the country’s army should be put on combat alert.