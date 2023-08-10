US-led coalition’s drones, planes violated Syrian airspace 18 times in past day

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Aircraft of the US-led international coalition violated the Syrian airspace 18 times over the past day, said Vadim Kulit, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry).

"A total of 18 airspace violations were detected in the Al-Tanf zone over the past 24 hours, committed by three pairs of F-16 fighter jets, four pairs of F-35 fighter jets, one pair of Typhoon fighter jets and two MQ-1C multirole unmanned aerial vehicles of the coalition," the Russian official told reporters on Thursday.

He added that air crews of the so-called international anti-terrorism coalition, led by the United States, continue to create dangerous situations in the skies above Syria, flying in breach of deconfliction protocols and violating the airspace of the Syrian Arab Republic.

Also, the Russian reconciliation center continues to oversee the ceasefire between the parties to the Syrian conflict.

"Over the past day, no shelling of positions held by the Syrian government’s troops was registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone," he said.