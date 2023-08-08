Turkey in talks with UN, West on meeting Russian terms for renewing grain deal — source

ANKARA, August 8. /TASS/. Turkey is continuing negotiations with the United Nations and Western nations to eliminate obstacles to Russian grain and fertilizer exports as part of the Black Sea grain deal, a diplomatic source told TASS.

"Talks continue, with the UN in the first instance. They are being held also with the Western countries. The dialogue is also being maintained with Russia and Ukraine as regards the grain deal and compliance with the requirements of the Russian side," the source said.

The grain deal has been defunct since July 18 after Russia notified Turkey, the UN and Ukraine about its objections to continuing the deal without addressing Moscow’s conditions as originally agreed in Istanbul in July 2022.