Military intervention by ECOWAS countries in Niger to endanger president’s life — advisor

DUBAI, August 7. /TASS/. The deployment of troops from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) countries to Niger to quell a military rebellion will endanger the life of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, his political advisor Antinekar Al-Hassan said.

He told Sky News Arabia that if the military intervention takes place, it will endanger the lives of Bazoum and his family. Al-Hassan explained that the operation "could result in the president being injured, either accidentally by the attacking forces or by the military opposing him." According to him, Bazoum has been in his residence since the day of the coup.

On July 26, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum, closure of national borders, introduction of a curfew and suspension of the constitution, as well as a ban on political parties. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland was created to run the country; General Abdourahmane Tchiani took the helm of the council on July 28. Meanwhile, according to Niger politicians, Bazoum is "in good health" and is holding telephone talks with leaders and government officials of other countries, but he is not allowed to leave his residence.

On July 30, ECOWAS leaders demanded that the rebels immediately release and reinstate Bazoum and restore constitutional order in the country. On August 4, the militaries of the ECOWAS member states announced that they had drawn up a contingency plan for intervention in Niger at their emergency meeting. The ECOWAS ultimatum expired on August 7.