Lukashenko shows Putin map of Polish troops moving to Union State borders

MINSK, July 23. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has presented his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin with a map showing the movement of Polish troops to the borders of the Union State, the BelTA news agency reported.

Lukashenko pointed out that "one of the Polish brigades is now located 40 kilometers from Brest, another one is now deployed about 100 kilometers from Grodno."

In early July, the Polish armed forces’ General Command informed about the decision to transfer 1,000 servicemen and almost 200 units of equipment from the 12th and 17th mechanized brigades to the eastern part of Poland.