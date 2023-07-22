First-ever woman nominated for US Chief of Naval Operations

WASHINGTON, July 22. /TASS/. A woman, Admiral Lisa Franchetti, has been nominated for the post of US Navy’s Chief of Naval Operations for the first time in American history.

According to a written statement by US President Joe Biden released by the White House, Franchetti's nomination will be submitted to the US Senate for consideration. "She is a surface warfare officer with extensive operational and policy experience. She previously served as the Director for Strategy, Plans, and Policy for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and as commander of the US Sixth Fleet. If confirmed, Admiral Franchetti will be the first woman to serve as Chief of Naval Operations and on the Joint Chiefs of Staff," the statement said.

Franchetti is currently the Vice Chief of Naval Operations.