EU may shift locale for training Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine — German news agency

BERLIN, July 20. /TASS/. The European Union may consider gradually shifting its program for training Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine itself, Germany’s DPA news agency reported, citing proposals prepared by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell for an EU foreign ministers’ meeting to be held later on Thursday.

According to DPA, Borrell proposed substantially expanding the military training program for the Ukrainian military. Should the situation warrant it, the possibility of gradually moving training events to Ukraine may be considered. In addition, Borrell recommended allocating more billions [of euros] toward supplying weapons and military equipment to Kiev, DPA reports. Among other things, the EU foreign policy chief wants the EU to pledge that the bloc will share in the burden of paying for providing advanced fighter jets.

The current plan calls for training 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers on EU soil, according to DPA. However, this goal will soon be accomplished, with 25,000 troops having completed the course already or currently undergoing training, DPA specified. New qualitative and quantitative training goals will have to be determined soon, the agency quoted the document as reading.

In particular, shifting the locale for training Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine itself is deemed possible if there is a ceasefire. Apart from expanding the training program and sending more weapons, Borrell would like to assure Ukraine that cooperation in the production of weapons will be expanded, as well. Also, the EU could pledge an uninterrupted exchange of reconnaissance data and more support for demining efforts.