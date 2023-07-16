Kosovo’s army receives Turkish Bayraktar drones — Kosovo’s PM

BELGRADE, July 16. /TASS/. The armed forces of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo have received Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones, Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on Sunday.

"We have replenished our army’s arsenals with Bayraktar TB2 drones we as a government bought in Turkey. Over the past two years, we have increased the army’s personnel by more than 80% and its budget - by more than 100%," he wrote on his Facebook account (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

According to Kurti, Kosovo has become "still safer."

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier that weapons supplies to Pristina from Ankara are unacceptable and cooperation with Turkey in this sphere must be stopped. He said that Belgrade had refused to buy Turkish-made Bayraktar drone because Ankara was selling them to Pristina. According to Vucic, Serbian cannot purchase unmanned aerial vehicles from Turkey because it "is a key source of supplies to the illegitimate state in violation of [UN Security Council] resolution 1244 and other resolutions."

He openly condemned Turkey’s plans to sell Bayraktars to the unrecognized republic of Kosovo. He warned that this will impact relations between the two countries, despite the fact that "President [of Turkey Recep Tayyip] Erdogan enjoys respect" in Serbia.