China sides with Russia on inadmissibility of politicizing cooperation in legal realm

BEIJING, July 13. /TASS/. China’s Ministry of Public Security supports Russia’s position on the inadmissibility of politicizing international cooperation in the legal field, Wang Xiaohong, head of the ministry, said in Beijing.

"Four meetings (of Interpol’s Executive Committee - TASS) have been held. And, at each meeting, the Chinese side was with Russia, supporting Russia in the fight against the collective West. We have taken the same stance at other multilateral venues as well, which is a just stance, and we will continue to uphold it," he said.

On Thursday, during a working meeting with Wang in Beijing, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov asked for the Chinese side’s support in promoting Russia’s position on the inadmissibility of politicizing international organizations holding powers of a technical nature, in particular, Interpol. One of the members of this organization’s executive committee is an employee of China’s Ministry of Public Security.

Krasnov also stressed that the politicization of international cooperation in the field of law enforcement by NATO countries undermines those institutions dedicated to the international tracking and detection of wanted criminals, and their extradition, as well as mutual legal aid.