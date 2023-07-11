NATO adopts plans to deploy 300,000 troops at eastern flank, accelerate joint procurement

VILNIUS, July 11. /TASS/. NATO’s heads of state and government have adopted plans to deploy 300,000 troops at the bloc’s eastern flank and accelerate joint procurement, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

Allies adopted "the most comprehensive defense plans since the end of the Cold War," Stoltenberg said at a news conference following the first day of a NATO summit in Vilnius.

Designed to counter the alliance’s two main threats - Russia and terrorism - the new regional plans provide for 300,000 troops at high readiness, including substantial air and naval combat power, he said. Allies also approved a new Defense Production Action Plan to accelerate joint procurement, boost production capacity and enhance allies’ interoperability, the official said.