GCC countries hope for peaceful settlement of Ukrainian crisis — Oman’s Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) hope that the conflict in Ukraine will be resolved by peaceful means, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi said on Monday.

"The confrontation related to Ukraine threatens international peace and security. We believe that it is necessary to move towards a peaceful solution to this crisis," he said during the sixth ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between Russia and the GCC, which is taking place in Moscow.

"We reaffirm the need to observe the language of dialogue and the norms of international law, as well as the importance of resolving the conflict by peaceful means and based on the principles of mutual respect and good neighborliness," Oman’s Foreign Minister added. He noted that the GCC countries support all efforts aimed at resolving the crisis in Ukraine.

The GCC is a regional organization composed of six countries: Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Saudi Arabia. It was established in 1981. Its main goals are political coordination and economic integration between the participating states, as well as interaction to ensure regional security and defense in the Persian Gulf.

The Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue was initiated in 2016. Its first meeting was held in 2017 in the capital of Saudi Arabia.