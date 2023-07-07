Zelensky says has arrived in Turkey for talks with Erdogan

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has arrived in Turkey for talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We are finishing our busy day in Turkey. Talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Zelensky, he plans to discuss various matters, including coordinating positions ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius, security guarantees for Ukraine, the grain deal, and defense cooperation between the two countries’ companies.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Russian authorities plan to keep a close eye on Zelensky’s talks with Erdogan.