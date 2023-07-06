China calls on US to lift all unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran

UNITED NATIONS, July 6. /TASS/. China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, Geng Shuang, on Thursday called on the US to remove all unilateral sanctions and restrictions imposed on Iran in connection with its nuclear program.

"China calls on the US to remove all unilateral sanctions and restrictions with respect to Iran and other countries and stop using force," he said at a UN Security Council meeting dedicated to Resolution 2231 on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions. "All sides must maintain a rational approach and consider the Iranian issue separately from others, and avoid any negative steps that could cause an escalation and undermine diplomatic and political solutions."

He said that’s why China voted against the proposal to admit the Ukrainian delegation to the UNSC meeting.

US Alternate Representative the UN Robert Wood said at the meeting that the US will continue to block the transfer of ballistic missile technology to and from Iran. The US will also continue to impose sanctions on companies and suppliers that help this threat, he said.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled that he is ready to resurrect the agreement. Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US and France have been in talks with Iran since April of last year to reinstate the deal.