Future German Ambassador in Moscow expects professional dialog with Russian authorities

BERLIN, July 2. /TASS/. Future Ambassador of Germany to Russia Alexander Lambsdorff said he expects a professional dialog with Russian government officials.

"I count on the professional dialog with representatives of the Russian government being possible in challenging times as well," the diplomat said in an interview with the Welt am Sonntag newspaper."When Minister [Annalena Baerbock, the foreign minister of Germany - TASS] asked whether I want to do this, I requested at first to give me time to think, because this is indeed a position being complex and full of challenges," Lambsdorff noted.

"Many people think nothing can be done at all in the current situation. However, think of ambassadors that were in Moscow during the Cold War time. It was difficult but despite that, nobody in Germany came up with an idea to say that ‘We do not need a good analysis of the Russian policy," the diplomat said. "This does not pertain to bilateral German-Russian relations alone," Lambsdorff added. In his opinion, a clear-cut analysis of events and processes by diplomats is a condition to pursue the efficient foreign policy.