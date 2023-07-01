Abkhaz leader tells Putin he supported Russia in June 24 mutiny - Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Abkhazian leader Aslan Bzhania said in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he entirely supported Russia’s actions in the June 24 events.

"Bzhania expressed full support for the steps taken by Russian authorities to protect the rule of law and constitutional order, and ensure the security of citizens and stability in the country," the Kremlin press service said following the two leaders’ phone talks.

During the conversation which the Kremlin said had been initiated by Abkhazia, the two leaders also discussed "some pressing issues on the bilateral agenda, including the implementation of plans for the socio-economic development of Abkhazia."

On the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. In particular, he claimed that his units had come under attack, blaming the Russian military. In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry slammed the Wagner boss’ allegations of a strike on the PMC’s "rear camps" as fake news. The PMC units that supported Prigozhin headed to Rostov-on-Don and then turned toward Moscow. The Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal probe into calls for armed mutiny. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a televised address to the nation on June 24, described the Wagner group’s actions as armed mutiny and a betrayal, vowing to take tough measures against the mutineers.

Later on that day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Putin, held talks with Prigozhin, as a result of which the Wagner troops stood down, turned around and returned to their base camps.