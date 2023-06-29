International assistance to Ukraine has reached 170 bln euros

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. International partners have given Ukraine about 170 billion euros since February 2022, the Ukrainian Ministry of Reintegration of Uncontrolled Territories said, citing data from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

"Since February 2022, partners have allocated about 170 billion euros to Kiev. This amount includes military, financial and humanitarian aid from foreign governments and international financial institutions," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

It said that the Ukraine Support Tracker system shows 40 countries as donors of Ukraine, along with EU institutions, the IMF and the World Bank. For example, the European Union provided almost 62 billion euros, while US assistance totaled 71 billion euros. Donor countries also include the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, Norway, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, and India, which cumulatively gave Ukraine 23 billion euros. Another nearly 13 billion euros were provided by international financial institutions.

"Half of the allocated funds is financial aid, another 40% is military aid and the rest is humanitarian support," the ministry said. "Ukraine received the largest amount of military assistance from the US - more than 43 billion euros."

On 27 June, the Pentagon said that the US was providing Ukraine with $500 million in another package of military aid, which would include, among other things, missiles for Patriot air defense systems and Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile systems.