Elon Musk alarmed by possible US involvement in Ukrainian conflict

TASS, June 27. American businessman Elon Musk is worried about the possibility of the US getting further involved in the Ukrainian conflict.

"Worrisome," Musk wrote on his Twitter page on Monday, responding to a post by entrepreneur and Twitter advisor David Sacks, who said that the possible undermining of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) could be a factor in drawing Washington into an armed conflict in Ukraine.

"If ZNPP gets destroyed, we won’t know for sure who did it, but we can be sure that the media will reflexively blame it on Russia, as they ludicrously did with the destruction of Nord Stream. This press dynamic <…> actually creates a perverse incentive for ‘someone’ to destroy ZNPP if they want to draw America deeper into the conflict," Sacks pointed out.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said earlier that he had alerted the US, Brazil, India, China, Europe, the East and Africa about an alleged terrorist act plotted by Russia at the Zaporozhye NPP involving the release of radiation. The video message was posted just hours after it was announced that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi would arrive in Russia on June 23. US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that the US could neither confirm nor deny Zelensky's statement about an alleged Russian terrorist attack on the Zaporozhye NPP. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed Zelensky's statement "yet another lie.".